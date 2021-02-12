Friday’s Headlines: Tax the Rich Edition

You know we love congestion because congestion remains the best argument for getting drivers to see the frivolity of their commuting choice.

So yesterday, our hats were off to a group of protesters who not only demonstrated in Midtown, but caused a heck of a traffic jam by putting a house (OK, not a full house, but a one-room shack) on Third Avenue to demand that Gov. Cuomo tax the wealthiest, which he refuses to do.

Dean Moses of amNY covered it with pictures and words. (Mayor de Blasio wasn’t out there with the protesters, but he was there in spirit, Gothamist reported.)

The rest of the day was light in news: