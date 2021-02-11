Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Glory Dazed’ or ‘Blunder Road’ Edition

Our old man editor loves to tell stories of his days at the city’s two main tabloids, especially how editors gather every afternoon around one graphic designer’s desk to brainstorm the wood (aka the front page — named “the wood” because back in the old days, the largest-sized type had to be made out of wood instead of metal).

The New York Post brought to mind those great old days yesterday, and not simply because its likely wood was such wonderful tabloid fodder — Bruce Springsteen (yes, the same Bruce Springsteen who always writes about cars and was just featured in a Jeep ad) had been arrested for drunk driving. That was good enough, but the arrest provoked so much creativity in the Post newsroom, that the Tabloid of Record couldn’t contain itself — and ended up running a story that featuring all the runner-up front pages.

“Blunder Road,” right, was probably the best.

Meanwhile, the Times also covered the important story, but (for some reason) went with the bland headline, “Springsteen Faces Drunken Driving Charges in New Jersey.”

Come on, Gray Lady, you couldn’t even manage a Timesian wood like, “He was born to run, but now Springsteen, an American Everyman, will only be able to do so on two legs.”

In other news: