Friday’s Headlines: Budget Blues Edition

The big story yesterday was Mayor de Blasio’s preliminary Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which will be smaller that New Yorkers have come to expect. The budget calls for another $1.3 billion in agency cuts, on top of the $2-plus billion in cuts that we’re still living with in the current year’s budget.

The Post highlighted the “long-term fiscal nightmare” of COVID-19.

The News and the Times played up the immediate revenue shortfall due to the pandemic.

Gothamist called the decrease “staggering.”

We’ll have full coverage of the street safety implications later today.

In other news: