Thursday’s Headlines: Queens Man Impeached Again Edition

Everyone covered yesterday’s historic impeachment (is there any other kind of impeachment?) of President Trump, but David Brand of the Queens Daily Eagle deserves a special hat tip for his headline, “Queens man impeached — again.”

Beyond that, we’ll let Politico or City and State’s daily news roundup cover the events of Washington, so we can get to our local news digest from a very slow day:

  • The Main Street busway in Flushing will begin next Tuesday (NYDN, amNY), thanks to a judge’s ruling earlier this month (Streetsblog).
  • The only candidate who didn’t answer our livable streets questionnaire last year said he has already raised $5 million for the race (which is a lot, but not, amNY reported, as much as Eric Adams, who’s been running for a lot longer, but it is a lot more than Andrew Yang, who just got in, as Gothamist reported). But the New York Times story about Ray McGuire pointed out one thing that’s a bit alarming: “Mr. McGuire’s donor list reads like an index from corporate America, Wall Street, the entertainment industry and real estate.”
  • In a related story, Yang will launch his campaign in Morningside Heights and then use public transportation to criss-cross the city. (Politico)
  • The Park Slopers who oppose neighborhood loading zones have started a petition (Patch). We covered the larger issue yesterday.
  • Cops are searching for a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn. (Bklyner)
  • Happy anniversary, Nassau County bus service. (Mass Transit)

