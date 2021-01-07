First Cyclist of 2021 is Killed in the Bronx

A cyclist died under murky circumstances on a chaotic stretch of roadway in the notoriously dangerous Bronx early this morning, according to the NYPD.

The preliminary information said only that the cyclist was riding his e-bike eastbound on E. 149th Street at around 1 a.m. when he “struck an unoccupied Toyota Highlander that was parked” just east of Brook Avenue in front of a row of stores.

Police later said that the Highlander was parked against the curb and was not double-parked. The cyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that police have said a cyclist ostensibly killed himself on a roadway by piloting his bike into a parked car. On Dec. 30, the NYPD blamed Alejandro Santos for his own death in the same manner, claiming he “collided with vehicle #1, a parked and unoccupied 2019 Ford flatbed truck in the vicinity of 24th Street” and Third Avenue.

What is clear is that E. 149th Street is a dangerous stretch of roadway in a borough that has long been known as a cyclist graveyard. Cyclist injuries are up in the borough with very limited protected infrastructure, and at least six cyclists were killed in The Bronx last year.

Last year alone, when car traffic declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 59 reported crashes on E. 149th Street on just the three blocks between Third and St. Ann’s avenues, injuring eight cyclists, 10 pedestrians and 15 motorists.

This morning’s fatality is the first reported death of a cyclist this year. Last year, 26 cyclists died on the streets of the city, the second highest total since the Vision Zero era began in 2014.