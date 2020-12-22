Tuesday’s Headlines: Smile, You’re on Vision Zero Camera Edition

From the assignment desk: The NYPD and the Department of Transportation will announce something exciting at 11 a.m., given the headline that said the agencies were teaming up to “combat [the] deadly speeding epidemic, including proposed amendments to [the] speed camera law.”

Details were scant, but the agencies said there would be “major education and enforcement efforts that will focus on speed reduction after a year with disproportionately high-speed related fatalities.”

We’ll be there for coverage (and maybe the DOT will turn over the speed camera information we FOIL’d earlier this month!).

Until then, here’s the news from a very slow day: