Tuesday’s Headlines: Smile, You’re on Vision Zero Camera Edition

A speed camera on Queens Boulevard. File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
It's our December donation drive. Your gift helps us do these kinds of important stories. So please click here.
From the assignment desk: The NYPD and the Department of Transportation will announce something exciting at 11 a.m., given the headline that said the agencies were teaming up to “combat [the] deadly speeding epidemic, including proposed amendments to [the] speed camera law.”

Details were scant, but the agencies said there would be “major education and enforcement efforts that will focus on speed reduction after a year with disproportionately high-speed related fatalities.”

We’ll be there for coverage (and maybe the DOT will turn over the speed camera information we FOIL’d earlier this month!).

Until then, here’s the news from a very slow day:

  • Superpedestrian, the company behind Link scooters, just got a massive shot-in-the-arm from Citi Group and other investors just as it is hoping to be selected for a DOT scooter-share pilot in the boroughs. (WSJ)
  • Our pretty awesome post-mortem about how the Sanitation Department failed city cyclists included a video of the destroyed Northern Boulevard protected bike lane. But amNY’s Mark Hallum went further, showing how car drivers had reoccupied the cyclist sanctuary once the posts were gone.
  • What is wrong with some people? Oh, it’s just Vickie Paladino. Carry on. (NYDN)
  • Here’s a bad PR move: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea complained to the Daily News Editorial Board that last week’s scathing Department of Investigation report about his department’s misconduct during anti-police protests — the report that Shea’s putative boss, Mayor de Blasio accepted fully — was unfair. (NYDN)
  • The city hopes to crack down on drag racing in The Bronx. (Bronx Times)
  • Not so quiet anymore. Months after Streetsblog reported on the DOT’s quiet plans to transform the Park Avenue median, the agency went public with its nascent effort to make Park Avenue great again.
  • And, finally, don’t forget to click on that yellow logo on the top of this page to help us keep doing what we do for another year. Our readers are really giving from the heart (and wallet) this month. Here’s yesterday’s honor roll: Thanks, Bridget! Thanks, Philip!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

NYPD Conspicuously Absent From City Council Vision Zero Hearing

By Brad Aaron |
How seriously does Police Commissioner Bill Bratton take Vision Zero? The City Council transportation committee held a hearing today to gauge the city’s progress in reducing traffic injuries and deaths, and NYPD didn’t send a single person to provide testimony or answer questions. In NYPD’s absence, Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg — as she often does — had to field council […]

Highlights From Today’s Vision Zero Symposium Panels

By Stephen Miller |
Street safety professionals, elected officials, and advocates from cities around the world gathered in New York today for the Vision Zero for Cities Symposium, a conference organized by Transportation Alternatives to examine New York’s street safety approach and share best practices for eliminating traffic fatalities. The morning panels featured Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, TLC Commissioner […]

Motorists Still Pose the Biggest Danger to NYC School Kids

By Brad Aaron |
With the new school year in session, an analysis of traffic injury numbers by WNYC shows that NYPD and DOT need to step up on enforcement and engineering improvements to prevent motorists from hurting kids. Year after year, traffic crashes rank as the leading cause of injury-related death for children in NYC. Drawing on state DMV data […]