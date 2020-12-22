Tuesday’s Headlines: Smile, You’re on Vision Zero Camera Edition
From the assignment desk: The NYPD and the Department of Transportation will announce something exciting at 11 a.m., given the headline that said the agencies were teaming up to “combat [the] deadly speeding epidemic, including proposed amendments to [the] speed camera law.”
Details were scant, but the agencies said there would be “major education and enforcement efforts that will focus on speed reduction after a year with disproportionately high-speed related fatalities.”
We’ll be there for coverage (and maybe the DOT will turn over the speed camera information we FOIL’d earlier this month!).
Until then, here’s the news from a very slow day:
- Superpedestrian, the company behind Link scooters, just got a massive shot-in-the-arm from Citi Group and other investors just as it is hoping to be selected for a DOT scooter-share pilot in the boroughs. (WSJ)
- Our pretty awesome post-mortem about how the Sanitation Department failed city cyclists included a video of the destroyed Northern Boulevard protected bike lane. But amNY’s Mark Hallum went further, showing how car drivers had reoccupied the cyclist sanctuary once the posts were gone.
- What is wrong with some people? Oh, it’s just Vickie Paladino. Carry on. (NYDN)
- Here’s a bad PR move: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea complained to the Daily News Editorial Board that last week’s scathing Department of Investigation report about his department’s misconduct during anti-police protests — the report that Shea’s putative boss, Mayor de Blasio accepted fully — was unfair. (NYDN)
- The city hopes to crack down on drag racing in The Bronx. (Bronx Times)
- Not so quiet anymore. Months after Streetsblog reported on the DOT’s quiet plans to transform the Park Avenue median, the agency went public with its nascent effort to make Park Avenue great again.
- And, finally, don’t forget to click on that yellow logo on the top of this page to help us keep doing what we do for another year. Our readers are really giving from the heart (and wallet) this month. Here’s yesterday’s honor roll: Thanks, Bridget! Thanks, Philip!