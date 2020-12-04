Friday’s Headlines: Prepare for Rain Edition

Our top story today is a bit of housekeeping. The folks at Central Park Advocates, Transportation Alternatives and StreetopiaUWS have decided to go with the Sunday rain date for their group ride to demand safe routes across the park — a ride that’s timed to honor a beloved doctor, Daniel Cammerman, who was killed by a bus driver as he commuted to work on the 96th Street transverse on Dec. 18, 2019.

All the information about Sunday’s ride (and the dangerous conditions that it aims to address) is here.

OK, onto the news!