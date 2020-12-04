Friday’s Headlines: Prepare for Rain Edition
Our top story today is a bit of housekeeping. The folks at Central Park Advocates, Transportation Alternatives and StreetopiaUWS have decided to go with the Sunday rain date for their group ride to demand safe routes across the park — a ride that’s timed to honor a beloved doctor, Daniel Cammerman, who was killed by a bus driver as he commuted to work on the 96th Street transverse on Dec. 18, 2019.
All the information about Sunday’s ride (and the dangerous conditions that it aims to address) is here.
OK, onto the news!
- Gov. Cuomo blamed “bad apples” for the latest MTA overtime scandal. (NY Post, NY Times)
- The state police have stepped up its ticket-writing effort, but it’s still a tiny number of summonses for recklessness, given the number of drivers we have. (NY Post)
- Wow, and some people thought our report card for Polly Trottenberg was unfair — check out Tom Wrobleski’s windshield-perspective take on Trottenberg’s tenure! Talk about unfair! (To be honest, we’re getting tired of Wrobleski’s act. His central argument is that people on Staten Island “need” their cars. But it’s a false choice. Very few people need a car — rather, people who claim they need a car have merely chosen a lifestyle that is impossible without a car. That’s their choice, but its unfair to burden the rest of us with pollution and road death because you’ve made a lifestyle choice to live or work in areas that do not have access to sustainable transportation.) (SI Advance)
- The Gothamist headline on the latest “the subway is safe” story tells it all.
- And, finally, you may have noticed the “donation” bug in the top corner of this post, which is our little reminder that we wouldn’t be anywhere without you, our loyal and $upportive readers. Any chance we can beg you for a little more of that special $upportive $auce? Just click the icon above. (Yesterday’s honor roll of donors: Thanks, Rachel! Thanks, John! Thanks, Steven! Thanks, Yonatan, Thanks, James! Thanks, Nancy! Thanks, Christian!)