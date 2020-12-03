Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Visioning Session’ Without Vision Edition

Why are we even debating this?

At the outset of last night’s “visioning session” to being the process of determining what will happen to the 34th Avenue open street, one Department of Transportation official called it a “sterling example of what an open street can be.” Another official called it “the gold standard.”

What followed, of course, was a massive outpouring of public support for the open space, which is closed to all but local car traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. nightly — and has become the poster child (literally!) for how much better our city could be if we banish cars from some streets.

Not all streets, but many streets. Nonetheless, the two-and-a-half-hour session featured plenty of the standard griping by drivers, who claim all they want is a “compromise.” But that’s a bad framing mechanism: the DOT seems to be only considering minor tweaks (and, indeed, subtractions) to the open street, not conversion to a full linear park, completely off limits to cars forever. If that was the plan, the “compromise” would be to merely allow a tiny number of drivers to access the few garages on the street.

But drivers won’t be forced to accept that compromise because DOT’s plan (if there even is one beyond holding month’s worth of these sessions) appears to be simply the status quo (which is great, of course, but hardly a bold vision that addresses the existential threat of climate change).

Listening to car owners gripe at @NYC_DOT visioning session for the 34th Avenue open street, one is reminded: car ownership is an addiction. Car owners lie. They plead. They bargain. They will do anything to get that hit. They have EVERY street. Can’t they give up one? — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 3, 2020

Indeed, Jason Banrey of DOT said near the very end that the future of 34th Avenue will ultimately be “dictated” by traffic on surrounding streets rather than on creating more permanent open space in a neighborhood with some of the lowest amount per capita in the city. The traffic argument is more bad framing. Traffic is not something to be mitigated for the convenience of drivers. Drivers are the traffic. Reduce their existence and you reduce traffic — voila.

Car ownership is an addiction that must be broken through compassion and treatment. The first step is honesty, something car owners displayed little of last night (several complained, for example, that the car-free street is noisier and less safe than when it is filled with speeding cars — yes, that’s the extent to which this addiction twists the mind). Why the DOT keeps feeding this dependency, forcing the rest of us suffer from the damage of car owners’ destructive habit, is completely beyond us.

In other news: