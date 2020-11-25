Pedestrian Killed in Brooklyn — But This Time, The Driver is Charged

Cops arrested a 69-year-old driver who killed a pedestrian after dark on Tuesday as she attempted an illegal U-turn on a busy two-way commercial street.

It’s a common occurrence in fatal crashes involving drivers and pedestrians; cops will frequently only charge the reckless driver if there’s an addition crime beyond the mere failure to yield or exercise due care that caused the crash in the first place.

In this case, it was the U-turn and going through a red light. Police say Bella Wolman was driving her 2020 Mercedes S-450 westbound on Avenue M in Midwood at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she drove through the intersection of E. 12th Street, then hung a huey, striking Gittie Klein, 65, who was crossing Avenue M legally from south to north in the crosswalk.

Klein, who lived just a few blocks from Wolman, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she died.

Wolman had remained at the scene and was charged with the illegal u-turn and going through the red light, plus failure to yield and failure to exercise due care, the two seldom-written charges that are, nonetheless, applicable to virtually every case of a driver hitting and killing pedestrian, experts say.

The intersection where Klein died is complicated by an angled road intersecting with Avenue M and E. 12th Street from the west. As a result, the DOT has created a cross-hatched zone to better delineate the separate roadways. But drivers frequently ignore the paint markings, as Wolman allegedly did on Tuesday. The area is treacherous for pedestrians, given the congestion of vehicles in that area of Midwood, one block from the massive Edward R. Murrow High School.

Last year, there were 83 crashes on just the nine blocks of Avenue M between Coney Island Avenue and Ocean Avenue, injuring three cyclists, 14 pedestrians and 18 drivers.