Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘I ♥ NY’ Edition

Everybody hates tourists … until they’re all gone.

The big story yesterday was that New York City’s tourism industry probably won’t bounce back until 2025. And that’s a big deal because, as the Times and Gothamist reported, tourism is an increasingly large portion of the city economy — and why New York will be slower than other cities to recover from the pandemic.

It’s going to take a long time to get back to the record 66.6 million visitors who saw the sights — and, more important, spent their money — in New York in 2019.

So sure, it’s nice to be able to go to Katz’s Deli on Saturday at lunchtime and not have to stand in line, but lines like that at least meant money in the pockets of restaurant workers, hotel cleaners, taxi drivers and tour guides.

In other news: