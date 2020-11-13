BREAKING: Judge Halts Flushing Busway as Opponents Sue the City

The just-begun work on the long-delayed Flushing busway is halting again after a Queens judge this morning put a temporary restraining order on the project, thanks to a lawsuit by a coalition of busway critics.

Former Appellate Division Justice Randall Eng, who represents the Main Street busway’s opponents, told Streetsblog that Queens Supreme Court Judge Kevin Kerrigan had enjoined the busway project. That means the city’s Department of Transportation may not install signage or lay down any red paint until a judge decides whether the project may move forward.

“The busway in enjoined the city cannot go ahead with its plan to implement the busway on Nov. 16,” Eng said on Friday. “The city is at least now stopped from going ahead.”

The DOT had started work on the busway in just the last two weeks, after more than four months of delays. The project seeks to make .3 miles of congested Main Street car-free from Northern Boulevard to Sanford Avenue. The busway would serve more than 150,000 commuters daily.

But not anymore.

Work is ongoing on the Main St busway in #Queens. New markings have been installed and the regulations will go into effect on 11/16. #BetterBuses New #BikeNYC lane markings have also been installed on Sanford Ave between Kissena Blvd and Main St. pic.twitter.com/n6IM9pfsI3 — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 10, 2020

Mayor de Blasio announced plans for the Main Street busway in June, promising that it would be established urgently in order to help move essential workers amid the pandemic. But the DOT hit a roadblock because of community pushback, led by Flushing Council Member Peter Koo. Koo misappropriated the slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement in order to champion the cause of supposedly endangered business owners over the interests of transit users.

Eng says Koo is supportive, but is not among the petitioners on the so-called Article 78 against the city, which include a restaurant, a medical practice, a travel agency, and the Flushing Chinese Business Association.

The TRO comes about a month after the petitioners first lawyered up. They demanded that the city hit pause on the busway — arguing that the transit lane would have a severe “negative impact” on the community by hurting local businesses. The DOT said at the time that it would move forward with the busway regardless, and announced late last month that work would begin in early November.

A Main Street busway actually would help local businesses, according to data from the DOT. According to a 2015 study of shoppers on Main Street, only 17 percent of people arrived by cars, while 27 percent arrived by bus. Even fewer people, just 4 percent, parked on the usually congested corridor in front of a storefront.

All parties are due back in court on Dec. 21 for Judge Kerrigan to hear the arguments and issue a final decision on whether the project can proceed.

Other anti-transit NIMBY groups have attempted to stop street redesign projects by suing the city — only to lose in disgrace.

Last spring, a group of businesses owners in Morris Park, goaded by Council Member Mark Gjonaj, brought the city to court over a basic “road diet” plan for dangerous Morris Park Avenue. They lost on the simple grounds that the city has the right to repaint roadway configurations.

A few months later, the 14th Street Coalition — comprised of wealthy property owners in Chelsea, the West Village and the Flatiron District — tapped notorious anti-street safety attorney Arthur Schwartz to sue the city over the 14th Street busway. That suit also went down.