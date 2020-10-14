Wednesday’s Headlines: Carpocalypse Now (and Again) Edition

Yesterday, Gothamist was the latest outlet to upbraid the mayor for not seeing what no one needed crystal balls to see: that if the city didn’t act boldly, we’d be back to where we started: congested roads that are killing fields for cyclists.

“Traffic fatalities are higher now than they have been at this point in the year compared to every year going back to 2014,” Christopher Robbins wrote. “Of the 184 people killed on city streets so far in 2020, 19 were cyclists, and seven of them were killed in September alone, making it the deadliest month for New Yorkers riding bikes in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s two terms. Just 10 percent of workers have returned to their offices in Manhattan, yet vehicular traffic congestion has returned to pre-COVID levels before the lockdowns began.”

So it’s a mess — but a predictable one (as we predicted here, here, here and here — and satirized here and here).

On the other hand, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg will be showcasing two bike infrastructure projects that her agency completed this year —with ribbon buttons on Sixth Avenue (which historians will recall as Ed Koch’s short-lived protected bike lane) and at the northwest corner of Central Park. Our own Dave Colon will bike over and ask the tough questions (like when will there be more space for pedestrians on the Queensboro Bridge or when are we getting scooter share — see below).

In other news: