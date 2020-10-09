Friday’s Headlines: Tears for Jim Dwyer Edition

Indulge us as we mourn the loss of a great member of our tribe, reporter and columnist Jim Dwyer, who died on Thursday at just 63. (His Times obit is here. The Daily News offered a photo gallery, the Post an obit, and the Times added a collection of excerpts.)

Anyone who got into this business in the 1980s wanted to be Dwyer, who cut his teeth as a transit reporter at Newsday and as a columnist for the Daily News — a guy who spoke New York so fluently that even the Times couldn’t ignore it, plucking him from the tabloid pinnacle to be a general assignment reporter in 2001 (he would soon slide into his logical role: the About New York columnist).

We at Streetsblog will miss him greatly, and offer as our own tribute two must-read pieces: Aaron Naparstek’s 2007 story about the lack of bike parking at the Times’s new building (now it can be told, Dwyer was a key source), and Dwyer’s own 2017 column (in which he stared down demagogue State Senator Simcha Felder, who wanted to raise, not lower, the speed limit on deadly Coney Island Avenue — thanks to Dwyer, it never happened).

Rest In Peace.

In other news: