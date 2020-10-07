Wednesday’s Headlines: The Hero and the Zero Edition

Fresh out of the hospital, President Trump just pulled the plug on our transit system.

The big news yesterday was the ‘roid-raging Donald‘s decision to stop negotiating with Nancy Pelosi about another round of COVID-19 federal relief funding, meaning that

Everyone covered it: The Daily News, the NY Post, The NY Times, especially. Pat Foye sent us a statement slamming the president: “This decision is an insulting slap in the face to our heroic transit workers who continue to show up during this once-in-a-hundred year pandemic to keep the economy moving. We urge the President to return to the negotiating table and deliver relief for the country.”

And, seriously, Pelosi questioned whether it was Trump’s meds that turned him away from helping the American people less than a month before an election (NYDN). Meanwhile, Riders Alliance will be in Bronxville for a rally with local suburban pols to beg President Trump for some emergency funds.

In other news:

