Wednesday’s Headlines: School Daze Edition

First, all you need to know about last night’s debate:

Not even one mention about bike parking… — Brandon Lust (@AmericanFietser) September 30, 2020

Now, the news: Elementary-age kids went back to their school buildings on Tuesday for the first time since March. For any parent, that’s great news — and not only because remote schooling is an unmitigated disaster. But there’s a downside that comes with so many kids moving around the city: death.

A day after a 7-year-old girl was run down and killed by an armored truck driver in Brooklyn, activists again demanded serious action from the de Blasio administration to provide safe routes to schools — and the only way to do that is to ban cars from roadways around our learning centers. (Streetsblog had full coverage.)

And it reminds us that our school and City Hall leaders have really done nothing since we published Bess Adler’s groundbreaking “Kids and Cars” photo essay last year. Take a minute to review Adler’s grotesque (in a good way!) pictures of kids struggling every day just to get from Point A to Point B without getting maimed by drivers in their own neighborhood. Then ask yourself, “Why do we even allow people to drive near schools?”

And if you needed more convincing, here’s a video of a Long Island woman who used her car to run over a kid — then left the scene without so much as helping the crying tot. Suffolk County police declined to press charges. If we covered Long Island (and its car-loving pols) like we do their car-loving New York City counterparts, we’d be all over this (News 12, via Twitter). But for now, we’ll leave the story to suburban car enablers like Tom Wrobleski of the Staten Island Advance, who loves speeding car drivers!

?? WARNING – Video hard to watch. A family is outraged after their 8-year-old was hit by a car while riding her bike and the driver was not charged. STORY: https://t.co/H5guCSyttL pic.twitter.com/Ze3vswWOgK — News12LI (@News12LI) September 28, 2020

In other news: