Tuesday’s Headlines: Get Your Shit Together, Daily News

Then, inexplicably, they throw up their hands.

“Police do not suspect criminality,” the story says. “The driver, a man in his 40s, said he didn’t see the little girl as she crossed, the [NYPD] spokesman said.”

This is reporting? Cops say, “There’s nothing to see here” and we all just … move on?

Sorry, but here are some facts that didn’t make it into the story: A driver who doesn’t see a little girl crossing a street should be charged with failure to exercise due care. A driver who hits a girl crossing a street should be charged with failure to yield.

But to the Daily News — and too many papers around this country (including the Post’s coverage) — these kinds of killings are just “another tragic accident” or another chance to throw up our arms and say, “Well, whaddya gonna do?”

Well, if you want to live up to the title of New York’s Hometown Paper, how about undertaking a multi-part investigation on the failure of the NYPD and local District Attorneys to hold killer drivers accountable (as we have sought to do)? How about running the plates on cars and trucks whose drivers kill (you do know about How’s My Driving, right?) and reporting on how the mayor failed to fund a law to punish repeat offenders. Follow up the tragic story of little Sama’s death with more reporting — not the tabloid hearts and flowers where you interview the grieving mom and she says how much she misses her daughter. We’re talking about grilling the police inspector who let the driver walk without so much as a ticket or Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, who likely won’t pursue the case. Investigate whether the Department of Transportation has ignored life-saving street safety improvements on this street.

In other words, do journalism, not stenography.