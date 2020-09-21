Monday’s Headlines: ‘Shame Shame Shame’ Edition

Times are tough, so we’re not going to draw any conclusions about the person who stole an 11-year-old’s brand new bike near N. Seventh and Berry streets in Brooklyn the other day, as Transportation Alternatives Executive Director reported over the weekend.

Hey #bikenyc, can you help me find who posted this in Williamsburg, so we can help this kid get a new bike/wild dragon/flying carpet/shiny motorcycle? pic.twitter.com/u42WYvEtJz — Danny Harris (@DannyHarris_TA) September 20, 2020

But we will share his parent’s outrage — and go one further: What if the reverberations of this crime go beyond mere disappointment at being robbed of his “wild dragon, his flying carpet, his shiny motorcycle” — and turn this child against cycling forever and turn him into, perish the thought, a driver?

If anyone has more info on the case, please email us at tips@streetsblog.org.

In other news: