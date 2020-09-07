Monday’s Headlines: Labor Day Edition
We’re sure that, by now, everyone is well aware that Labor Day gatherings will be prime venues for transmission of the coronavirus. We’re also sure that our readers have become so habituated to covering their faces and practicing social distancing that we need not remind anyone to stay apart and mask up. Right? Right!
So let’s just get to catching you up on the news you might have missed in the last few days:
- Protesters hit by the driver who plowed into a crowded Black Lives Matter demonstration in Times Square on Thursday night filed a police report (Gothamist).
- Meanwhile, the pro-Trump driver of the car in question had a police escort before the incident (Gothamist).
- The cyclist killed in Queens on Wednesday in a crash with a city bus was an immigrant striver (NYDN).
- Two more crash deaths on Saturday: a motorcyclist in Queens and an e-bike rider in the Bronx who collided with a pedestrian (amNY).
- More carnage: a hit-and-run SUV driver left a Brooklyn cyclist critically injured on Friday (NYDN,NYP)
- Police are seeking two people who beat up an MTA bus driver in the East Village (amNY).
- An alert conductor nabbed a man with a loaded handgun on the A train on Sunday (NYPost).
- The cops also are unhappy with their new disciplinary matriculates (NYDN).
- The city’s tardy signing of school-bus contracts may mean the yellow buses may not be rolling by the first day of school (TheCity).
- BdB bagged on the BQX connector, leaving it for the next mayor (BrooklynPaper).
- Even Steve Cuozzo likes street-side dining (NYPost).
- P.S. 15 in Red Hook demonstrated outdoor classes on Sullivan Street (Gothamist).
- The federal government cut COVID emergency funds for subway cleanings (NYPost).
- Subway ridership topped 1.5 million on Thursday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic (NYPost).
- Finally, reports of the city’s death are greatly exaggerated (The Atlantic).