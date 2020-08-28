Friday’s Headlines: Weekend Edition
We got a little distracted last night watching the Republican campaign ad, so let’s get right to the daily news digest:
- Following up on their offer (revealed by Streetsblog!) to pay to convert the Queensboro Bridge’s south outer roadway into a pedestrian path, Council Members Ben Kallos and Jimmy Van Bramer pushed the issue in an amNY op-ed.
- Later, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg admitted she’s rethinking her long opposition to making more space for walkers and bikers on the fabled span. (Streetsblog)
- At the same press conference, Trottenberg said the first busway since the original 14th Street classic would open on schedule next week on Jay Street (NYDN, NY Post). Streetsblog covered that earlier in the week. (Meanwhile, the Fifth Avenue busway has been killed, as we reported.)
- Also at the same DOT presser, Trottenberg defended her good decision to allow Revel mopeds back on the road. (NY Post)
- The Daily News put the subway window smasher on the couch — a tabloid classic!
- Our parks are filthy! (NY Times)
- Gothamist did full team coverage to analyze hundreds of thousands of police disciplinary records.
- The Post continues to cover every crash — as long as it involves a car hitting people dining in what the paper obviously believes is space that should only be available for car storage. (But not a word about yesterday’s report of the 10th cyclist death, don’t you know?) In a related story, the mayor said he might extend outdoor dining. (NY Post)
- And, finally, why not let your friendly neighborhood retired federal transit official, Larry Penner, offer you a tribute to the father of federal transportation funding, Lyndon Baines Johnson? (Mass Transit)