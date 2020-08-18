Tuesday’s Headlines: Lazy Hazy Days Edition
Yesterday might have been the slowest news day in livable streets history.
So let’s get to it:
- School principals, including one at P.S. 8 in Brooklyn Heights, are pressing hard for more outdoor learning opportunities. (NYDN)
- Guse from the Newsuh turned his weekend Twitter snit with NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg into a story — it turns out all MetroCard machines, not just the one he tried to use — weren’t taking credit cards. (NYDN)
- The MTA isn’t the only transit provider in trouble — private bus companies are in the tank, too. (NY Times)
- With all the focus on climate change, don’t forget that the much older problem of air pollution is still with us. The benefit to air quality alone is worth the cost of shifting away from fossil fuels. (Vox)
- City & State (which abbreviates itself CSNY to highlight its New York cred, not to be confused with the legendary 1960s folk rock band) looked at the coming carmageddon.
- Good design can bring cities together and relieve the trauma inflicted on Black communities. (Reuters)
- Fast Company profiles BlackSpace, a coalition of architects, planners and others seeking to change the at best neglectful and at worst overtly racist ways cities have developed along socio-economic lines.
- Meanwhile, we wrote about Council Member Carlina Rivera’s effort to make the city’s open streets program more equitable and the failure of the city’s hand-picked bike-share company Beryl to get its act together and bring bikes to Staten Island this year.
- Our Streetsblog USA colleague Kea Wilson also decoded President Trump’s racist dog-whistle to suburban voters.