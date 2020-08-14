Knives Out: Here Are This Weekend’s New ‘Open Restaurant’ Streets

The city has announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining starting this weekend, bringing the total number of weekend dining streets and plazas to 85 locations.

The new stretches are:

Manhattan Bayard St. between Mott and Mulberry sts. in Chinatown* Front St. between Peck Slip and Beekman St. in Lower Manhattan Broadway between 28th and 32nd sts. in Herald Square* and between 21st and 22nd in the Flatiron District 32nd St. between Sixth Avenue and Broadway in Herald Square.* Spring St. between Mott and Elizabeth sts. and Elizabeth St. between Spring and Prince sts. in Soho. W. 120th St. between Malcolm X Blvd. and Mt Morris Park W in Harlem.

The Bronx Alexander Ave. between Bruckner Blvd. and E. 134th St. in Mott Haven.

Brooklyn Fifth Ave. between Sterling and Berkeley places in Park Slope * Vanderbilt Ave. between Pacific St. and Atlantic Ave. in Prospect Heights.* 61st St. between Seventh and Eighth aves. in Sunset Park.

Queens 37th Rd. between 74th and 75th sts.

Staten Island Minthorne St. between Bay St. and Victory Blvd. (long overdue for Flagship Brewery fans).



* Denotes that the new street connects to another existing restaurant street or streets.

The “Open Streets: Restaurants” program complements the city’s other outdoor eatery initiative, “Open Restaurants,” which has allowed close to 10,000 restaurants [map] to set up tables on the sidewalk and along the curbside in space typically occupied with stored cars.

Mayor de Blasio said earlier this month that the popular dining program would continue through Oct. 31 and would return next year on June 1 — COVID or not.

One footnote: The mayor has created close to 70 miles of open streets for socially responsible recreation. Today, the city announced the removal of several short stretches, including: