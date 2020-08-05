Wednesday’s Headlines: Could Have Been Worse Edition
Tropical Storm Isaias had a brief reign of terror on New York yesterday, knocking down trees, cutting power lines, tossing deck chairs, shutting down service on all above-ground subway lines and ruining many outdoor restaurant dining areas.
Notable coverage included a good Daily News photo gallery, a building collapse in the heart of hipster Williamsburg (NYDN, NY Post), the death of a man whose car was crushed by a massive tree (NYDN, Gothamist), and the Times focusing on utility customers.
In other news:
- Twenty-five percent of the mailed-in ballots in Brooklyn were declared invalid because they were never postmarked or arrived late. But of course they were never postmarked — the United States Postal Service does not postmark business reply mail…which is what the Board of Elections uses on return envelopes. This better get fixed quick or else Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is going to have a legit reason to question the election results. (NY Post)
- The Wall Street Journal got a second day on the mayor’s expansion of open restaurants.
- Double trouble: The executive directors of Transportation Alternatives and Riders Alliance teamed up on an amNY op-ed about the shortcomings of Mayor de Blasio’s open streets plan.
- Cody Lyon agreed with our editorial cartoonist that the city should be cracking down on cars, not Revel scooters (City Limits).
And that’s all, folks.