Tuesday’s Headlines: Some Ferry Good Questions

Like you, we’ll be inside all day, which means the mind wanders.

Also like you, we saw this story in the Indian Express about how a ferry company in Kerala state was using a cool solar-powered ferry to transport 580,000 people, prevent the burning of 15,320 gallons of diesel fuel and save the company about $62,000 of our dollars every year.

When we see such stories, we think, “Why can’t we have nice things like that?” So we reached out to the Economic Development Corporation, which runs Mayor de Blasio’s money-losing ferry system — one that runs on highly polluting fossil fuels. And we asked a lot of questions like, “Why can’t we have nice things like that?”

When we hear back, we’ll post a story.

In the meantime, yesterday was a news-filled day: