Thursday’s Headlines: Bad Day for the NYPD Edition

You know it’s been a bad day for the cops when even their reliable defender, the New York Post, runs a headline like “NYPD body-cam footage shows officer punching, dragging man off train.” The footage in question, taken May 25 and first reported by The City, shows an officer assaulting a homeless man who had the temerity to take up two seats on a COVID-emptied subway train. (The Manhattan district attorney just jettisoned an assault charge the police had trumped up against the hapless individual.)

The body-cam video was only the latest tape that has exposed NYPD officers wreaking havoc on city streets or in transit. On Tuesday, a New York Times expose documented more than 60 instances in which cops were caught on video using force against Black Lives Matter protesters in the first 10 days after George Floyd’s killing, misconduct that an NYPD spokeswoman called “isolated incidents.”

Whether such incidents are isolated or systematic, it’s astonishing that, six years after the death in custody of Eric Garner, police officers apparently still haven’t accustomed themselves to the fact that we live in a panopticon. Now their own gear is testifying against them.

Mayor de Blasio, sprinting (as ever) to catch up to the Black Lives Matter juggernaut, today signed what he termed an “NYPD Accountability Package,” a set of reforms intended to counter police violence, improve transparency and hasten discipline by, among other things, banning chokeholds, enshrining the public’s right to record police activities and forbidding officers from hiding their shield numbers and identification.

“Everybody, this is a powerful day — a powerful day for so many reasons. And it’s a moment when you can feel change coming,” the mayor, who only recently was defending the excesses of the Finest, intoned at the signing, which took place at the site of a “Black Lives Matter” mural in the Bronx.

Well, maybe.

In other news:

In more police (lack of) transparency news, the fiscally conservative Empire Center sued the MTA for withholding police records (NYPost, amNY).

The Post also wrote up the results of the recent City Council-Van Alen Institute Brooklyn Bridge redesign competition. (Streetsblog last week featured an entry.)

The least-chic borough (that would be our own abode, the Bronx) has gotten all its subway stations equipped with the MTA’s new contactless payment system (NYPost, NYDN).

Gothamist analyzed the federal “dysfunction” that is leading to the postponement of congestion pricing (as did Streetsblog earlier).

A longtime livable-streets advocate proposed a network of “Downtown Dining Streets” (Tribeca Tribune).

In other restaurant news, actor Sarah Jessica Parker fetched up among those demanding that Citi Bike move some docks so that her favorite Village restaurants can have outdoor seating. But Transportation Alternatives fired back at the real problem is cars, not Citi Bike (via Twitter).