A Round a Roundy: The Cops Overshadow The Mayor

It all sounded so good on paper: the mayor and the City Council had agreed to cut the NYPD’s bloated, $6-billion budget by a full $1 billion.

Of course, it was all a mirage: at the end of the day, the NYPD budget was barely cut at all, with some responsibility shifted to other agencies, the culture virtually unchanged, and the mayor looking smaller than ever compared to his NYPD overseers.

Well, that’s at least this week’s cartoon take from national treasure/cartoonist Bill Roundy, who poignantly satirized the one cut that did occur: Mayor de Blasio cut the entire NYPD team responsible for enforcing rules against placard abuse (in other words, he cut a part of the NYPD that cracks down on the NYPD).

As Cindy Adams used to say, “Only in New York kids, only in New York.”

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.