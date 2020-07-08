Bonus Roundy Cartoon: The NYPD is Lying to Us About Chokehold Bill

The great social critics of our time — including Marx (Karl) and Marx (Groucho) — had a knack for seeing through accepted narratives and convenient lies.

With today’s cartoon, Bill Roundy joins their ranks.

Earlier this week, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Chief of Department Terence Monahan objected to the Council’s bill banning chokeholds, claiming that a provision in the bill — which bars officers from blocking a suspect’s airway by compressing their diaphragm — makes it impossible for officers to do their jobs. And the fear of being arrested for what the Council rightly deems brutal, inappropriate behavior, will lead cops to pull back and not do their jobs.

Roundy isn’t buying a word of this police fantasy. If the job can’t be done without endangering the lives of people who are innocent until proven guilty, we probably have a bigger problem than a few words in a Council bill.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.