SEE IT! The Street Riders’ Latest Mass Cycle Protest — ‘Independence NOT’

Streetfilms’ auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. participated — and documented — Saturday night’s latest Street Riders NYC ride, dubbed “Independence Not,” to highlight the pernicious history of America’s tainted Fourth of July holiday.

Check out Eckerson’s film montage from the ride, which comprised close to 10,000 cyclists by some estimates (riders were encouraged to wear red):

The ride was the fifth mass bike protest organized by Street Riders NYC, who were featured in Streetsblog last month.