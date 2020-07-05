SEE IT! The Street Riders’ Latest Mass Cycle Protest — ‘Independence NOT’

Riders headed over the Willis Avenue Bridge. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Riders headed over the Willis Avenue Bridge. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

Streetfilms’ auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. participated — and documented — Saturday night’s latest Street Riders NYC ride, dubbed “Independence Not,” to highlight the pernicious history of America’s tainted Fourth of July holiday.

Check out Eckerson’s film montage from the ride, which comprised close to 10,000 cyclists by some estimates (riders were encouraged to wear red):

The ride was the fifth mass bike protest organized by Street Riders NYC, who were featured in Streetsblog last month.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

StreetFilms: Touring Brooklyn’s Future Waterfront Greenway

By Aaron Naparstek |
On Saturday, over 100 cyclists turned out for Brooklyn Greenway Initiative’s annual ride. For nearly a decade, they have been working with numerous community & government groups to bring a Hudson River-style recreation path from Greenpoint to Sunset Park. In the next few years, much of the 15-mile route will finally become reality. The tour […]

Streetfilms at the Pioneer Theater

By Aaron Naparstek |
Tuesday, August 29, 7 pm. Pioneer Theater 155 East 3rd Street, New York City (between Avenues A & B) Tickets: $9 (Free food and drink following the screening) The New York City Streets Renaissance Campaign presents "Streetfilms" Please join us for a 75-minute program of short films from the New York City Streets Renaissance Campaign. Streetfilms focus […]

Streetfilms: Scenes From Summer Streets

By Stephen Miller |
Saturday was the second of three Summer Streets this August, with car-free streets along Park Avenue and Lafayette Street from 72nd Street to the Brooklyn Bridge. Couldn’t make it yourself? Clarence Eckerson Jr. from Streetfilms, as always, has got you covered. Clarence says he was particularly struck by how many people pedaled the route using […]