Employees: Bike New York Must Do More To Become ‘Actively Anti-Racist’

A coalition of current and former employees, and volunteers at Bike New York — the largest bike education program in the country — is calling out the organization’s leadership for failing to adequately respond to the Black Lives Matter movement, and commit to its own transformational change.

The June 29 letter — anonymously signed by 55 people, including eight current employees — says the non-profit organization has not addressed the ways in which it will work to actively be anti-racist, which, the letter says, is especially crucial for an organization that works with communities of color. Like many groups, Bike New York issued a “solidarity” statement after the killing of George Floyd by cops in Minneapolis, but the current and former staffers think it was just words.

“It just felt like that was the bare minimum for an organization to show solidarity by releasing a statement. There were no indications on how it would work to become actively anti-racist,” said a former employee, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s easy to release a statement saying ‘Black Lives Matter,’ instead of looking inward to see where systemic racism may exist.”

A group of current & former @bikenewyork employees, instructors & volunteers signed an #openlettertoBNY about the organization's handling of the #BLM protests and subsequent police brutality. Happy to support and I hope the leadership will listen to #bikenewyorkers. 1/ pic.twitter.com/VnMuiZoCtM — Laura Shepard (@LAShepard221) June 29, 2020

Bike New York’s June 2 statement came days after members of the NYPD were seen using their bikes as weapons against Black Lives Matter protesters — and it paled in comparison to its strong and swift response to the tragic Parkland shooting in 2014. At that time, the group stopped purchasing helmets from a company that also manufactures guns — a tangible action to fight violence.

But this time around, leaders at the non-profit — including President and CEO Ken Podziba, who raked in a $268,062 salary in 2018, and COO Andy Gould, who made $213,671 in 2018, according to tax filings — failed to offer the same type of action against the NYPD, with which it partners on the annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Bike New York’s main revenue source.

The letter writers said Bike New York needs to take action to alter its relationship with the NYPD to strike a blow against police brutality and cops’ disproportionate enforcement of Black and brown New Yorkers, including those on bikes.

“Our classes and programming are centered in diverse communities across New York City, including several majority-Black neighborhoods. However, a history of working in and with Black communities does not absolve leadership from their failure to directly address the systemic racism of city agencies affecting these very same communities,” the letter states. “Bike New York’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement falls far short of a real commitment to action. Leadership has yet to join with so many others, including in the cycling community and industry, in criticizing the NYPD for the disproportionate and violent policing of Black and brown communities, while Bike New York actively maintains a relationship with the NYPD.”

Many non-profits and corporations offered statements in support of Black Lives Matter as protests swept across the country, but words mean little without concrete action to address the organization’s own racism within, urbanist Tamika Butler wrote in Bicycling last month.

“Seeing all parts of the industry, from private companies to nonprofits, making statements of support for Black lives might be intended to make Black people feel better,” Butler wrote. “But what do these statements actually mean? Where is the action? Where are the apologies for the countless people in the bicycling world, long before me, who spoke up on these issues and were shut down and pushed out as a result? Bicycling cannot solve systemic racism in the United States. But systemic racism can’t be fixed without tackling it within bicycling.”

Like Bike New York, Trek Bicycles issued a solidarity statement only to decline to divest from police departments, including the NYPD, that used their bikes as weapons. But Trek also announced six tangible reforms to address its own structural racism, including some of the specific agenda items currently being sought from Bike New York by its current and former employees.

Bike New York — which currently has a staff of about a dozen people after a round of layoffs earlier this year — does make good on its mission to engage with and transform communities, including those of color, by empowering individuals through biking.

But it fails to give leadership roles to people in those communities to help transform the organization, said a former Bike New York staffer.

“They work very closely with communities of color, and do great work in these communities,” said the former staffer who also asked to remain anonymous. “But in that process of working with these communities, the people who are people being helped are not necessarily involved. The power is generally held by executive positions and board members.”

And there have been suggestions to leaders in the past to host cultural competency or diversity training workshops, but those requests have gone unanswered.

“There are multiple instances of former employees and instructors voicing concerns directly to management urging the addition of diversity and cultural competency training for instructors and staff working in the diverse neighborhoods of NYC to no avail,” the letter states.

The group’s 10-person board is comprised of nine white people and only one woman — which does not resemble the city it serves. When two seats on the board opened up in the middle of last year, the positions were both filled by white men.

“There are zero Black voices in executive positions and on the board. This is one example of how the diversity of New York City is not represented in the leadership of Bike New York. Current employees have brought these problems to light, yet leadership has refused the opportunity to align the organization with the diversity and equity claims made in the strategic plan,” the letter says.

The demands for reflection and dismantling systemic racism within the non-profit — which puts on the bike tour, the largest charitable bike ride in the country; Bike Expo New York; and dozens of smaller community rides each year — go beyond just Bike New York. The entire cycling community must reckon with its own systemic racism and complicity in police violence against Black and brown New Yorkers, said the former staffer.

“Biking is such a privilege, we need to make sure we’re a lot more aware of social issues — generally in the cycling community, not just Bike New York,” he said. “This needs to be a part of much larger conversation, talking about how race needs to be a much more conscious factor in biking extends beyond Bike New York, it’s not just pinpointing just one person or issue.”

The letter makes eight demands to address past and current failures:

Increase board diversity (reserving at least two spots of an 11-person board for Black board members) and hire executives who represent and are cyclists living in NYC. Respond and outline the specific steps BNY will take to “continue to work with [your] partners in city government and the private sector to achieve these ends and ensure safe and equal access to opportunity.” Invest organizational resources to Black Lives Matter consulting to make Bike New York an actively antiracist organization. Require Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training for all staff, led by the community organizations with which Bike New York partners, and new partner organizations as well. Allocate 5 percent of Tour profits on initiatives to amplify existing Black, Indigenous and People of Color-led cycling organizations in the NYC area. Increase opportunities for participatory budgeting at Bike New York and have greater financial transparency, including public Chief and Director pay Divest from all Expo vendors and organizations that sell to police. Release a public statement decrying the specific ways NYPD has unfairly treated cyclists and working cyclists of color, the way the NYPD recently used bicycles as weapons against people protesting for Black Lives Matter, and to redirect $1 billion from the NYPD. Establish a supported bike ride event in and for communities of color, including youth, that BNY serves. The majority of ridership should be reserved for our past class participants over the previous season or two, and be at little to no cost to those riders.

Podziba responded privately with a letter to his staff, which he shared with Streetsblog. It invites Bike New York employees to convene discussions about how to best move forward, starting with making “diversity of the board a top priority.”

“This is a defining moment in our history, and while we grapple with emotions of anger and pain, this moment calls for action; for all of us to do better and to be better — and definitely myself included,” Podziba wrote to his staff. “But in order for us to effectuate real changes at Bike New York we must begin by examining ourselves and our organization. We have not proactively made needed changes to the organization as we should have and … I was saddened and embarrassed that we have not addressed many of the concerns raised in your letter.”