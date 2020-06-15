A Round and a Roundy: The NYPD is the Wolf in the Fold

This week’s cartoon from our national treasure Bill Roundy doesn’t need any embellishment.

Just look at the sad faces of the other dogs, as the selfish, already bloated canine slops up all the excess cash in the city budget.

That’s the city we live in.

You’re going to want to turn this one into t-shirts and sell them outside the next Council budget hearing. We’ll let you take that up with Roundy himself.

All of Bill Roundy’s Streetsblog cartoons are archived here.