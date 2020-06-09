Tuesday’s Headlines: Phase 1 is Underway Edition

Lots of outlets covered the partial reopening of the city on Monday, but the Times was at its glorious, wordy, Timesy best. (Politico was more succinct.)

Meanwhile, Streetsblog’s team of hard-bitten reporters pounded the pedals in search of the expected carmageddon, but found only slight increases in traffic (especially on the inbound Queensboro Bridge at around 7:50 a.m., as the photo below shows).

Meanwhile, we sent our intern into the subway (what are interns for!), which he found to be a ghost town:

That said, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg took a bus and a subway (and selfies) yesterday. Her boss only promised to do so at some point.

In other news: