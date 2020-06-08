A Round and a Roundy: De Blasio’s Lyin’ Eyes

Our cartoonist, Bill Roundy, was angered when Mayor de Blasio consistently suggested over the past 10 days that the NYPD showed restraint against protesters — despite video after video after video after video depicting officers exhibiting anything but restraint.

But Roundy thought about it for a minute and realized that the mayor is simply only listening to one opinion on the violence — the one belonging to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

So Roundy channeled that old Groucho Marx bit — “Who are you going to believe? Me or your own eyes?” — for this clarion call editorial cartoon.

