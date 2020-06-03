Wednesday’s Headlines: Tall Man and Big Dog Edition
The relationship of Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo — the Joseph Hatfield and William McCoy of New York politics — hit a nadir yesterday as the Big Dog accused the Tall Man of mishandling the protests that have rocked the city for six days (Gothamist, NY Times).
Right or wrong, here was Cuomo’s review of de Blasio’s job performance on Tuesday morning:
The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace. I believe that. I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem, I think he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don’t think they’ve used enough police to address the situation. It’s inarguable that it was not addressed last night. Facts, right? This is a glass of water.
In response, the mayor started the curfew at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. as it was on Monday — and extended it to Sunday. He also demanded an apology from Cuomo (NY Daily News).
In other news:
- Like Streetsblog, The Post covered the cyclist-on-pedestrian crash in Central Park that left a woman in serious condition.
- Everyone tried to make heads and tails of the NYPD’s hastily announced, completely unexplained vehicular ban in Manhattan below 96th Street. (NYDN, NY Post and NY Post again, Streetsblog)
- The MTA is restoring most of its service on Monday (though not the full, overnight service on the subway). (Gothamist, NYDN, NY Post, Streetsblog)
- And in case you missed it, our own Julianne Cuba did an anatomy of a policy disaster regarding City Hall’s Citi Bike/Revel curfew shutdown.