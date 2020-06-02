BREAKING: Manhattan Below 96th to Be Car-Free During Curfew (Not How Activists Wanted It, Though)

The city’s curfew — which Mayor de Blasio extended today by three hours and multiple days — now includes a ban on vehicular traffic in Manhattan below 96th Street, the NYPD just announced.

TRAFFIC CLOSURE:

At 8pm tonight when the #curfew begins in #NYC, there will be NO vehicular traffic allowed south of 96th Street in Manhattan — with the exception of residents, essential workers, busses, and truck deliveries. pic.twitter.com/bpiVb45Gej — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 2, 2020

No other details were included about this massive change in city mobility, and it raises immediate questions:

Essential workers are allowed to be outside during the curfew, which is now from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but now it appears that they must drive if they want to get around Manhattan after or before their shifts, since taxis are not mentioned in Chief Terence Monahan’s announcement.

Can essential workers take their own bikes (Citi Bike and Revel scooters have already acquiesced to the NYPD and are deactivating their systems)?

When asked for the answers to such questions, the NYPD press office sent over a link to another tweet that offered the same information as Monahan’s — plus a platitude: “The NYPD remains deeply committed to serving the people of NYC & is asking for everyone’s cooperation.”

The possible loss of taxi cabs such as Uber, Lyft and yellow cabs would be another blow to essential workers, who no longer have access to the subway between 1 and 5 a.m. due to coronavirus cleansing.

The curfew mobility policy seems to be changing by the moment, with one industry source telling Streetsblog that yellow cabs may end up being allowed to travel the streets, and Uber/Lyft and other app-based cabbies possibly able to work after 1 a.m., when the subway shuts down.

“There’s clearly a lack of planning,” the source said.

Citi Bike seemed to be shutting down early:

It appears that a large swath of the CitiBike network is already inactive, a few hours before curfew. pic.twitter.com/nHQ50DASzJ — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 2, 2020

The news was first reported by NBC reporter Myles Miller:

EXCLUSIVE: NYPD officials tell @NBCNewYork all traffic south of 96 St. will be restricted to essential workers, commercial deliveries, and residents starting at 8p. This will mean the closing of the West Side Highway and FDR Drive. — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 2, 2020

The curfew is an effort to thwart protesters who are outraged at police brutality, specifically the police killings of unarmed black men, most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At a morning rally in Foley Square, the Rev. Al Sharpton told reporters that he opposed the curfew, even before it was lengthened by three hours.

“What they’re calling for is not peace; they’re calling for quiet,” he said of the mayor and his NYPD. “They are telling us to shut up and suffer in silence If you want peace, you bring justice. If you want quiet, you bring curfews.”

As such, no one is cheering the car-free portion of Manhattan, no matter how long street safety advocates have been calling for it.

“Many of us want to see fewer motor vehicles and significant car-free spaces in the city to enable and expand the physical freedom of New Yorkers and visitors to walk, ride bikes and interact in our phenomenal urban places,” said Jon Orcutt of Bike New York, and a former DOT official. “But this vehicle restriction is part of locking the city down entirely, which is antithetical to the very nature of cities and public life. … I look forward to the end of police restriction and resumption of our democratic fight for a city built for people.”

And Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance saw the flip side of City Hall’s ability to act quickly … when it wants to.

“If they can do this to protect property, they can put bus riders first much more widely on streets for an equitable recovery from COVID,” he said.

This is a breaking story. Check back soon for updates.