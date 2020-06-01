Monday’s Headlines: Show of Force Edition

The only story this weekend was the police over-response to protesters decrying police killings of unarmed black men.

We did a broad overview of the NYPD aggression (story 1) and one about an MTA bus driver refusing to assist police in their arrests (story 2). By Sunday, our coverage shifted to Mayor de Blasio’s conflicted response: The mayor appointed two City Hall insiders to investigate the cops, but also claimed that the protesters were anarchists who came in from out of town to agitate (story 3). We also did a story (4) about how the mayor truncated a statement by the City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus to make it look like its members were backing him up when, in fact, they really weren’t. We even had our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy graphically demonstrate the mayor’s failure (story 5).

Other outlets obviously had wall-to-wall coverage (with reinforced walls), including:

Of course, there was some other news over the weekend: