A Round and a Roundy: De Blasio’s Cops Did Not De-Escalate

Our editorial cartoonist was already working on this week’s toon before cops used their squad cars as deadly weapons on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

This week’s editorial takedown of our police-enthralled mayor stemmed from Mayor de Blasio’s comments on Friday night, when he said police would de-escalate tensions at a massive protest at the Barclays Center — but instead showed up in such huge numbers that tensions was immediately escalated among New Yorkers who showed up to protest the continued killings of unarmed African-Americans by police around the nation, most recently the Minneapolis Police Department killing of George Floyd.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.