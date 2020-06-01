BREAKING: Citi Bike and Revel Scooters Shut Down During Curfew

Gov. Cuomo’s 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew allows essential workers to drive their cars — but it doesn’t allow them to use Citi Bike or rent a Revel Scooter, Streetsblog has learned.

Revel, the scooter company that has dramatically expanded its coverage area to serve essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis, announced on Twitter that its electric mopeds would be unavailable tonight into Tuesday morning.

NYC riders – our service is closed for the night, and will resume at 5 AM tomorrow. — Revel (@_GoRevel) June 2, 2020

It is unclear if city or state officials demanded that the micro mobility company shut down during the curfew, but a City Hall source confirmed that Citi Bike would indeed be unavailable, though an announcement from the Lyft-owned company was pending.

Two hours before Revel’s tweet, co-founders Frank Reig and Paul Suhey issued a statement decrying police brutality and showing solidarity with the protesters.

The company also curtailed its service in Oakland, Calif., which is also subject to a curfew.

Citi Bike’s shutoff was similar to bike share services in other cities, most notably Chicago’s Divvy system, which was also shut down, along with virtually all forms of transportation into the Windy’s City’s fabled Loop, as Streetsblog Chicago reported.

The stations will be reconfigured to accept bikes, but not release them.