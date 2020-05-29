Friday’s Headlines: Bread and Circuses Edition

After weeks of questions about his corona-inspired bread baking, our grizzled editor put his dough where the mayor’s mouth is and bike-delivered a fresh sourdough boule to Hizzoner at a sadly empty City Hall yesterday.

The socially responsible handoff was captured by mayoral spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein:

We got an essential food delivery at City Hall today. Thank you @GershKuntzman for the homemade bread! pic.twitter.com/vAZtnpw7IQ — Freddi Goldstein (@FreddiGoldstein) May 28, 2020

We chatted off the record with Hizzoner for a while, but the mayor was definitely on the record about one thing: That’s a good sourdough. We trust he’ll be mentioning the luscious loaf during his morning press conference today (and if not, we’ll remind the mayor that we have pictures of him tearing into that bread like it was his last meal).

Until then, here’s yesterday’s news today: