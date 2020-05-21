Thursday’s Headlines: When Bill Met Anne Edition

It was an incredibly slow news day in the livable streets world. About the best we could manage was tweeting at Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo — in her native language, mais oui! — urging her to fromage some sense into her New York counterpart, who once again told Streetsblog he’s not ready to make the city safer in anticipating of the coming carpocalyse.

Aujourd'hui, @NYCMayor a déclaré à Streetsblog qu'il admirait la maire de @Paris, @Anne_Hidalgo, mais ne mettrait pas en œuvre ses stratégies de réduction de voitures comme elle l'a fait. Aidez nous, Madame Hidalgo!: https://t.co/2HL1ftgNLa — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) May 20, 2020

Beyond that, this is the best of the rest: