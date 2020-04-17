Friday’s Headlines: This Is Your City On Cars Edition

Old timers like our editor remember his parents’ generation trying to scare him straight by likening a drug-addled brain to a fried egg sizzling in a griddle.

“This is your brain. This is drugs. This is your brain on drugs,” said the TV version of PSA (below left), complete with popping frying pan. “Any questions?”

Yeah, just one: Will someone make the coronavirus version of that public service ad? After all, everyone is remarking on how clean the air is now that everyone has stopped driving (and the Daily News had an op-ed about it, too). So to all the Boomers out there, we fixed your PSA for you:

OK, somebody do a better job matching up the font, print it up as a T-shirt, and send it to Mayor de Blasio. Until then, here’s the news roundup from yesterday: