Thursday’s Headlines: We’re Always Asking Questions Edition

Yesterday, we learned that the city will use out-of-work taxi drivers to deliver food to homebound people during the coronavirus crisis (NYDN).

Ever the skeptics, we asked City Hall, “What about out-of-work bicycle delivery people?” — and our request for equity was dismissed with one part bureaucracy, one part wishful thinking and one part inability to see bikes as anything more than toys.

Here’s the full answer we got from City Hall:

“1. Taxi and Limousine Commission drivers are all registered with the city and have had all background checks, drug tests, and have insurance. 2. TLC drivers have lost most of their business carrying passengers, while there is still demand for bikers to do deliveries across the city for restaurants, grocery stores, and other businesses. 3. Using cars allows the program to operate because they have more space to deliver food, as the packages come in multiple large boxes, not one meal at a time.”

We followed up with a query about cargo bikes, but didn’t get an answer. But thanks for playing!

Here’s the rest of the news of the day: