Wednesday’s Headlines: Open Space, Closed Mind Edition

The blowback over Mayor de Blasio’s decision to not only shut down his own minuscule attempt to create open space, but also his dismissive attitude towards Oakland’s plan to create 74 miles of car-free streets continued on Tuesday — and this time, it wasn’t even Streetsblog tossing the match on the oily rags of de Blasio’s reputation as a street-safety reformer.

It started when Andrew Siff of WNBC4 asked for an update on the mayor’s stated goal of evaluating what Oakland and other cities had done. Indeed, he had: “Adamantly, we are just profoundly different than those other cities,” the mayor said. “I do not believe we can do that safely.” (Our story is here.)

Now it’s one thing for Streetsblog or WNBC to focus on the mayor’s closed mind toward open streets, but the story has gotten so big — “Mayor to Oakland: You’re No Big Apple!” — that it ended up all over Politico (prompting extra Xeroxing for Hizzoner’s press packet this morning!).

Also, Council Member Mark Levine’s constituents shoved it right in the mayor’s face:

NYC is debating whether to open streets (i.e. no cars) to give more space for solo exercise and spreading out. Some have expressed concerns that this would require too many enforcement resources to ensure social distancing. Do you think we should open streets? — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 14, 2020

In other news: