A Round and a Roundy: Oh, No WONDER De Blasio’s Open-Streets Plan Failed

America’s leading editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, leaves no doubt what’s bothering him this week.

It’s the mayor, of course, who created an open-streets plan that was clearly designed to fail, what with all the cops he sent to “enforce” the public so that people would not gather.

Then the mayor turned around and said that he ended the pilot program after just 11 days because not enough people used it. Well, what’s it going to be, Mr. Mayor: Either you need cops because so many people are using it or you don’t need the cops because no one is using it.

It can’t be both, as Roundy makes clear.

Brooklyn-based cartoonist Bill Roundy’s weekly clarion calls are archived here.