Monday’s Headlines: We Need More Open Space, Not Less Edition

What a bizarre weekend — and when we say bizarre, we’re obviously talking about the mayor.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor de Blasio threw optics to the wind and himself and the First Lady driven to Prospect Park — one of the city’s most-crowded green spaces right now — so they could get some exercise. It was all over Twitter, with people posting their blurry Sasquatch sightings, but the drive-to-the-walk-thing is a real problem for the mayor, who was asked about it at his Sunday press conference.

I saw him too and was so angry. He has nothing better to do??? A literal walk in the park?? The sirens were nonstop. pic.twitter.com/xYeA0oISKU — Jessica Scott (@j_scott20) April 4, 2020

Why, a reporter from 1010 WINS wanted to know, would the mayor be driven from his mansion to Prospect Park when his house is literally inside a park (and a nice one, to boot). The mayor did not address the question.

In other weird de Blasio news:

The mayor killed his own open space pilot program, which at one point he had considered expanding. He couldn’t give a very good reason, with a rambling explanation that veered into Yogi Berra territory (Streetsblog). A day earlier, we had written our latest must-hear song parody about the over-policed public space debacle (Streetsblog).

Reckless drivers going crazy on New York’s mostly empty streets, but neither de Blasio nor the NYPD responded to requests for comment. (Streetsblog)

Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo is rightly concerned about the mayor’s apparent ability to reduce hours on the island’s ferry lifeline by fiat. (SI Advance)

And in other news: