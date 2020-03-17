Tuesday’s Headlines: What a Busy Day Edition

Lots of things happened yesterday and, of course, Streetsblog was in the mix.

We get a lot of heat from Twitter trolls about pushing our “agenda” during the crisis, but our “agenda” is simply that people should be able to get around without fear of being killed or being targeted by police.

We declared victory on at least one of those fronts yesterday when the mayor said he would no longer crack down on e-bike-using delivery workers during the corona crisis (the Post’s David Meyer also covered). That decision came after we and others reminded Hizzoner that long-suffering delivery workers are going to be the unsung (and underpaid) heroes of the crisis. As they ferry food to quarantining or work-from-home New Yorkers and risk their own health for low wages, the last thing they should have to worry about is being arrested by cops for using a technically illegal bike.

So thank you, Mr. Mayor.

That said, we are entering a new phase of life in this dirty town we all love, and Streetsblog vows to play a constructive role in holding our officials accountable and to make sure the crisis does not — as all crises tend to — disproportionately affect the poor, the less-fortunate, and the most-vulnerable. This virus is a crisis, but it’s also a crisistunity — a chance to make changes that will benefit us in the short term, but also make us more sustainable when we come out of this (and still have to face the “normal” crisis of road deaths, dangerous drivers and climate change).

With that, here’s the rest of the news from corona city and beyond: