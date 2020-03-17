Disabled Woman Latest Victim of Road Carnage

A woman crossing a Queens street on an “electric mobility scooter” was run down and killed by the driver of an SUV over the weekend, but the driver was not charged, police said on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, Carolyn Egger, 76, was using her scooter on 30th Avenue in Jackson Heights at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. When she attempted to cross 74th Street — in the crosswalk — the 57-year-old male driver of a Nissan assault car entered the stop-sign-controlled intersection and struck her. The driver remained on the scene, while Egger was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died.

Egger lived on block from the crash site.

