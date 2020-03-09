A Round and a Roundy: Even DEATH Doesn’t Slow Down Drivers

Our editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, is sick of it (again!).

He’s read all of the comments in our stories about speed cameras and is frustrated that drivers simply do not connect excessive speed with danger. Many argue that speed cameras are just a “money grab” by the city. Others argue that 25 miles per hour is just “too slow.” And still others complain that there’s nothing wrong with a driver going 40 in a 25 miles per hour zone as long as the driver is attentive (that’s Council Member “Leadfoot” Joe Borelli’s argument).

So this week’s cartoon offers the perspective of those drivers — frustrated to be delayed by the funeral processions they cause.

Streetsblog cartoonist Bill Roundy’s work is archived here.