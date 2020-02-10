A Round and a Roundy: The Truth About Cops and Bikes

Here’s a war that we’d really like to see cops declare: ceasing treating scofflaw truck drivers the same way they treat scofflaw bicyclists.

You remember the headlines: Last month, the NYPD admitted that it wrote more traffic violation summonses to cyclists than they did to truck drivers — even though there are far more truckers and they do far more damage and cause far more injuries and death.

So this week’s cartoon puts it in graphic terms that even a busy NYPD commissioner (Hello, Dermot Shea!) can understand.

It’s the latest classic from Bill Roundy. All of his cartoons are archived here.