Thursday’s Headlines: Enraged Railway Nerds Edition

Lost in the lingering pain of the departure of New York City Transit President Andy Byford was a blistering signed editorial in — of all places! — Railway Age that basically went off on Gov. Cuomo for his role in the debacle.

In pointed prose, William C. Vantuono, the editor-in-chief of the usually by-the-book trade publication (typical headline: “Norfolk Southern: Momentum Will Support Continued Value Creation”), spoke for so many of us:

Gov. Cuomo, you blew it, big time. You’ve played with your life-size electric train set, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, far too long. You’ve rearranged the toys in your sandbox far too many times. Now, you’ve caused a huge derailment. You’ve dumped sand on the one person who knows better than anyone else how to build a better, bigger place where everyone can play, on a level field. Why? Because you thought he was dimming the spotlight in which you so love to bask. That person — Andy Byford — said “enough.” Who will suffer? About five million people a day. And you don’t give a damn, because you consider expendable the people in your perceived fiefdom who refuse to be squashed by your thumb.

Wow. If this is how railroad nerds write hot takes, get us a subscription!

Now, the rest of yesterday’s news: