Wednesday’s Headlines: You Want to be a Council Member Edition?

We were shocked when we heard that Bushwick Council Member Rafael Espinal was quitting — effective immediately — but we were pleased that Mayor de Blasio set the special election for April 28 to pick someone to serve until the end of the year. There will be another election in November to pick someone to finish the term — meaning there’ll be a third election in November, 2021, to finally pick a new, four-year council member.

If April 28 sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also the day of the New York state primary, when turnout is expected to be decent. Still, almost anyone can win a special election if he or she puts her back into it — and some were already measuring the draperies.

We're looking into it very strongly — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) January 28, 2020

