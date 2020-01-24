Friday’s Headlines: Train Daddy Derailed Edition

The day was dominated by the sudden resignation of New York City Transit boss Andy Byford, which was broken by Dana Rubinstein at Politico. Byford is being credited with starting the turnaround of the bus and subway system, but how successful was Byford actually? It’s not like he walked on water, but he had an unlikely charisma that reporters loved and the public trusted (quick: name Byford’s predecessors).

Everyone covered it:

The Times, calling Byford’s progress “significant.”

The Post, emphasizing the “reduced” role Byford would have going forward.

The News, saying Byford presided over “drastic improvements.”

Gothamist, playing it straight.

Crain’s, allowing Gov. Cuomo to duck responsibility.

amNY, correctly pointing to the MTA reorganization as the culprit.

And MTA Board member Veronica Vanterpool put the whole thing in perspective: it’ll all go to hell.

There was other news — and we were right in the middle of it: